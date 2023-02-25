Hundreds of supporters create a barrier of rainbow umbrellas outside Drag Queen story hour in SE DC

In the end, no Proud Boys showed up this time to the event, but hundreds came out to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Behind a barrier of rainbow umbrellas, hundreds of people stood outside Crazy Aunt Helen's in Southeast D.C. on Saturday in support of a planned Drag Queen story hour event.

Police blocked off 8th Street just in case protesters showed up.

The community is rallying after a similar event in Montgomery County was targeted by the Proud Boys last Saturday.

According to police, on Saturday, Feb. 19, protestors from the far-right group the Proud Boys showed up to a drag event at a bookstore in Silver Spring, Maryland.

"They were yelling things they had megaphones. They were yelling transphobic and homophobic slogans," said Councilmember Kristin Mink.

Mink told WUSA9 luckily there was a regular group of community members at that event who held rainbow umbrellas to shield the families who attended the story hour.

"The children had a wonderful time none the wiser. All they saw was a bunch of rainbows and smiling faces and heard Disney music playing," said Councilmember Mink.

Mink says the group is called the Parasol Patrol DMV, and their mission is to shield kids from hate.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the group put out a call for volunteers to attend events scheduled in D.C. and Maryland the upcoming weekend including the Drag Queen story hour event at Crazy Aunt Helen's Saturday morning.

In the end, no Proud Boys showed up outside Crazy Aunt Helen's to protest the story hour event on Saturday.

Instead, hundreds of supporters lined 8th street in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

One member of the Parasol Patrol, John Zittrauer, who was bloodied during the altercation last Saturday in Silver Spring, showed up again to show his support.

He told WUSA9 "We're going to show our children how love wins."

Another person outside the event said "We’re not backing down from hate. We’re going to protect our kids. We’re going to protect our families.”

Currently, several lawmakers in the U.S. are trying to pass anti-drag legislation.

Bills in at least eight states seek to restrict drag performances.