Crazy Aunt Helen's says they've been placed on a "protest list" for the Proud Boys

A Drag Queen storybook hour in Montgomery County was targeted by members of the Proud Boys last Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The owner of Crazy Aunt Helen's told WUSA9 that they received an email from the promoters of Drag Story Hour telling them they had been placed on a "protest list" for the Proud Boys.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a Feb. 21, 2023 report.

Families attending a similar Drag Queen storybook hour at Loyalty Bookstore in Silver Spring on Saturday were met by protestors from the far-right group, according to police.

"They were yelling things; they had megaphones. They were yelling transphobic and homophobic slogans," said Councilmember Kristin Mink.

Two Drag Queen Story Hour events are scheduled for this weekend. One is at Crazy Aunt Helen's in DC and the other is at Olney Library in Montgomery County.

Tuesday afternoon, the group Parasol Patrol DMV put out a call for volunteers to attend the events scheduled in DC and Maryland this weekend.

The mission of the group is to shield kids from hate.

The councilmember said she had put together a safety plan with Montgomery County Police.

Montgomery County Police told WUSA9 that officers will be present at Sunday’s event.

As for the event at Crazy Aunt Helen's, Metro Police Department shared the following statement with WUSA9 Tuesday:

The Metropolitan Police Department is aware of potential First Amendment activities that may take place during this event. As with all First Amendment demonstrations, MPD will be monitoring and assessing the activities and planning accordingly.

A spokesperson for Crazy Aunt Helen's sent WUSA9 this statement:

On Monday February 20th I received an email from the promoters of Drag Story Hour informing me that Crazy Aunt Helen’s had been placed on a “protest list” for the proud boys. After the recent encounters I took that threat seriously and reached out to Officer Walker with the DC LGBTQIA Police Liaison Division of the MPD. Officer Walker organized a meeting for me with local and Federal policing agencies, which took place on Tuesday February 21st.

I am so happy to say that on that call with the local and Federal authorities we learned that they are taking the threat seriously. There will be police presence here to keep everyone safe. The Parasol Patrol will also be present to ensure our families have safe passage to the show and from the show.

I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received. I was taught as a child that “God wouldn’t give me anything I can’t handle.” As I’ve grown, I’ve learned that that cliché is inaccurate … the truth is that God won’t give me anything that WE can’t handle. Thank you for all the support and for the knowledge that we are not alone in this fight. We didn’t ask for this fight, but together we will be heroes in the fight.

Shane Mayson/Owner