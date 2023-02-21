Safety plan put into place ahead of Drag Queen story hour in Montgomery Co.

On February 19, police say members of the Proud Boys showed up to a Drag Queen Story Hour in Silver Spring in protest of the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Families attending a Drag Queen storybook hour at Loyalty Bookstore in Silver Spring on Saturday were met by protestors from the far-right group the Proud Boys, according to police.

"They were yelling things they had megaphones. They were yelling transphobic and homophobic slogans," said Councilmember Kristin Mink.

"They come and say you know, we will scare your children. We will terrorize your families in the hopes that you will decide not to be loud and proud and your support of the LGBTQIA+ community," said Mink.

She told WUSA9 there was a regular group of community members there to welcome families. Many she said, were holding big colorful umbrellas and pride flags.

When the protestors showed up, she said the group used the umbrellas and flags to shield the families.

"The children had a wonderful time none the wiser. All they saw was a bunch of rainbows and smiling faces and heard Disney music playing," said Councilmember Mink.

Proud Boys showed up in Silver Spring and got violent today, trying to scare away families and children attending Drag Story Hour at Loyalty Books.



But the community held a wall of 🌈 safety and support. The kids had a great time and were none the wiser. We will never back down. pic.twitter.com/pQlHWvLQNx — Kristin Mink, Montgomery County Council (MD) (@KristinMink_) February 18, 2023

"We were luckily able to hold the line, but they (the protestors) got physically aggressive on the group," said Mink.

The group, she told WUSA9, is called the Parasol Patrol DMV, and their mission is to shield kids from hate.

Tuesday afternoon, the group put out a call for volunteers to attend events scheduled in D.C. and Maryland this upcoming weekend. The councilmember also told WUSA9 she had put together a safety plan with Montgomery County Police.

"We're putting together a safety plan. MCPD is going to ensure that protesters that come to these events are not able to directly approach attendees or participants of the event," said Mink.

She told WUSA9 events like Drag Queen story hour are important , but also said attending is a choice.

"It gives parents who wish to an opportunity to talk about inclusivity, and how people can dress different ways if they want to and you know it is up to parents the conversations that they want to have. But, having these events does show that acceptance and that celebration of folks who might be different from other folks," said Mink.

For anyone who attends upcoming events, she told WUSA9 they will be protected.

"We will continue to show up at all of these events just to make sure they are a safe. If no protester show all the better, then it's just a wonderful rainbow party," said Mink.

WUSA9 reached out to the Metro Police Depart to see if they have a plan in place for the upcoming event scheduled in DC.

They sent the following statement:

The Metropolitan Police Department is aware of potential First Amendment activities that may take place during this event. As with all First Amendment demonstrations,