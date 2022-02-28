Here’s how you can give aid to Ukrainians locally

In response to the latest events in Ukraine, several D.C. businesses have created resources for those wish to provide aid to Ukrainians.

WASHINGTON — Russia’s attack on Ukraine has led to many Ukrainians fleeing their country in hopes of safety. Now, several organizations and businesses are creating resources to help aid Ukrainians in need, including several local fundraising efforts.

Here’s how the DMV is actively trying to help Ukrainians as their country experiences war.

D Light Cafe, a restaurant in D.C. owned by two Ukrainian sisters, is hosting a weeklong fundraiser, starting March 1. The two women, who just reopened after a fire that they say was arson forced them to close for nearly a month, are baking cookies with the Ukrainian flags and donating a portion of the proceeds. According to numerous images on Twitter, the cafe has had lines out the door for several days as the community came to offer its support.

Dacha also announced on Twitter that they will be raising money for organizations to help support Ukrainians, including UNICEF, Voices for Children, Save Life and Razom.

"Today, and until further notice, Dacha will be raising money for several important organizations aiding civilians in Ukraine including @UNICEF," the beer garden tweeted on Feb. 25. "We call on all people of the District to help us end Putinism and this atrocious war! We stand with #Ukraine."

Thank you #dc for coming out to Dacha yesterday and your overwhelming support for #ukraine. We raised almost $3100 in donations and our efforts will continue this week. #StandWithUkraine — Dacha DC (@DachaDC) February 27, 2022

QUA, a nonprofit organization that supports Ukrainians in the LGBTQ community, created a fundraiser for emergency support in order to raise money for LGBTQ Ukrainians. They are also building an aid network of people in the LGBTQ community and allies throughout the United States that can provide resources for food, housing, pro-bono legal support and translation services.