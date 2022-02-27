Montgomery County suspends sale of all Russian-made alcohol from ABS stores

In an effort to stand in solidarity with Ukraine County Exec Elrich announced all liquor from Russia will no longer be ordered until further notice.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County has announced that they have removed all Russian-made alcohol from Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in an effort to stand in Solidarity with Ukraine.

The announcement was made Sunday morning in a statement to WUSA9.

County Executive Marc Elrich said residents will be able to purchase other non-Russian made alcohol such as Smirnoff, Ciroc, Tito's, Absolut, Svedka, Grey Goose, SKYY, Ketel One, and New Amsterdam from these stores.

The statement went on to say ABS wholesale customers and licensees make their own decisions about Russian made-products, but those products will no longer be available to order from ABS until further notice.

