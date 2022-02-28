Russia House restaurant vandalized in Northwest DC

Owner Aaron McGovern believes the vandalism may have been connected to opposition to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — A Northwest D.C. Russian restaurant was vandalized, and the restaurant's owner believes it may have been connected to opposition to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The Russia House Restaurant and Lounge in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW was damaged. According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, the vandalism happened sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning. Windows were smashed, a door was broken, and "bias-related signs" were left on the property, according to the report.

Russia House owner Aaron McGovern said the restaurant has also been receiving some harassing phone calls.

He reminds people that Russia House is a U.S.-based company just trying to survive.

McGovern says Russia House has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.