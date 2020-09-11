What DC's Electoral College votes have and will continue to mean for US elections, American politics

Since 1964, all but one of DC's Electoral College votes has gone to a Democratic Party candidate for the presidency.

WASHINGTON — More than 93% of the people in Washington voted for Joe Biden, meaning the three electoral college votes from the District will go to the former Vice President of the United States.

DC residents have represented three votes in the United States Electoral College since 1961 when the 23rd Amendment gave District residents more of a political voice.

Since 1964, all but one vote has gone to a Democratic Party candidate for the presidency. The only vote that wasn't cast for a Democrat came in 2000 when one faithless elector abstained from voting.

While not a state, the District's political influence on elections and the federal government is ever-growing.

Depending on how two U.S. Senate races turn out in Georgia this January, DC being a state could change. Giving more representation to Washington than ever before.

D.C. statehood was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in June, but two weeks before that vote took place Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told FOX News that he refused to bring it up for a vote in the Senate.

"They plan to make the District of Columbia a state and give them two new Democratic senators," he said. "This is full-bore socialism on the House and as long as I’m the majority leader of the senate none of that stuff is going anywhere."

A huge worry for the Republican Party would be to have Washington's residents vote in two U.S. Senators as Democrats.