Incumbents expected to maintain seats on DC Council. Here are their challengers

The Council races could also be seen as a preview of things to come for the 2022 mayoral race, in which Muriel Bowser must decide if she'll seek a third term.

WASHINGTON — Incumbent candidates are largely expected to maintain their seats on the DC Council at the Ward level. Here's a breakdown of those candidates, and their challengers.

DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 2

This is the seat once held by Jack Evans, who stepped down from office amid an ethics scandal. Brooke Pinto, the current officeholder, won in a special election to fill the rest of Evans’ term.

Peter Bolton (Statehood Green Party)

Bolton is a journalist who writes about global politics.

Website: https://dcstatehoodgreen.party/candidates/peter-bolton Randy Downs (Independent)

Downs is an ANC Commissioner in Dupont Circle and works for the Sierra Club.

Website: https://randyforward2.com/ Martin Miguel Fernandez (Independent)

Fernandez works for the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Website: https://www.martinforward2.com/ Brooke Pinto (Democrat-Incumbent)

Pinto joined the Council in June after a hotly contested Democratic primary and then a special election to fill out the remainder of Jack Evans' term. Previously, she worked for the D.C. Attorney General as a fellow, and then as Assistant Attorney General for Policy and Legislative Affairs.

Website: https://brookepintoforward2.com/

DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 4

This office is currently held by Brandon Todd, who lost his party’s nomination in the primary to Janeese Lewis George. George is expected to hold on to the seat.

Janeese Lewis George (Democrat)

George is a juvenile prosecutor in D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine’s office, ajob she’s held since 2016.

Website: https://www.janeese4dc.com/ Perry Redd (Statehood Green Party)

Redd is a fourth-generation Washington and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in 4B05.

Website: http://www.perryredd4council.com/

DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 8

Christopher Cole (Independent)

Cole is currently a human resources manager and also a paralegal.

Website: https://christophercoleforwardeight.com/ Nate “Ward 8” Derenge (Republican)

Derenge has been in the Army Reserves since 2007, and serves with a transportation unit at Ft. Belvoir.

Website: https://nateward8.com/ Fred Hill (Independent)

Website: http://www.fredhillward8.com/ Trayon “Ward 8” White (Democrat-Incumbent)

White was first elected to this office in 2016. He is seeking a third term. From Jan. 2012 to March 2014 he was a member of the D.C. State Board of Education.

Website: https://www.trayonwhite8.com/

