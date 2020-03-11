Incumbents expected to maintain seats on DC Council. Here are their challengers

WASHINGTON — Incumbent candidates are largely expected to maintain their seats on the DC Council at the Ward level. Here's a breakdown of those candidates, and their challengers.
DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 2
This is the seat once held by Jack Evans, who stepped down from office amid an ethics scandal. Brooke Pinto, the current officeholder, won in a special election to fill the rest of Evans’ term.
- Peter Bolton (Statehood Green Party)
Bolton is a journalist who writes about global politics.
Website: https://dcstatehoodgreen.party/candidates/peter-bolton
- Randy Downs (Independent)
Downs is an ANC Commissioner in Dupont Circle and works for the Sierra Club.
Website: https://randyforward2.com/
- Martin Miguel Fernandez (Independent)
Fernandez works for the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Website: https://www.martinforward2.com/
- Brooke Pinto (Democrat-Incumbent)
Pinto joined the Council in June after a hotly contested Democratic primary and then a special election to fill out the remainder of Jack Evans' term. Previously, she worked for the D.C. Attorney General as a fellow, and then as Assistant Attorney General for Policy and Legislative Affairs.
Website: https://brookepintoforward2.com/
DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 4
This office is currently held by Brandon Todd, who lost his party’s nomination in the primary to Janeese Lewis George. George is expected to hold on to the seat.
- Janeese Lewis George (Democrat)
George is a juvenile prosecutor in D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine’s office, ajob she’s held since 2016.
Website: https://www.janeese4dc.com/
- Perry Redd (Statehood Green Party)
Redd is a fourth-generation Washington and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in 4B05.
Website: http://www.perryredd4council.com/
DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 8
- Christopher Cole (Independent)
Cole is currently a human resources manager and also a paralegal.
Website: https://christophercoleforwardeight.com/
- Nate “Ward 8” Derenge (Republican)
Derenge has been in the Army Reserves since 2007, and serves with a transportation unit at Ft. Belvoir.
Website: https://nateward8.com/
- Fred Hill (Independent)
Website: http://www.fredhillward8.com/
- Trayon “Ward 8” White (Democrat-Incumbent)
White was first elected to this office in 2016. He is seeking a third term. From Jan. 2012 to March 2014 he was a member of the D.C. State Board of Education.
Website: https://www.trayonwhite8.com/
The Council races could also be seen as a preview of things to come for the 2022 mayoral race, in which Muriel Bowser must decide if she'll seek a third term.
