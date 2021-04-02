Hook Hall's service to DC community receives recognition from Planters Peanuts through Super Bowl ad campaign

Planters is giving donations to acknowledge "acts of extraordinary substance" across the country.

WASHINGTON — Hook Hall's service to D.C. community received recognition from Planters Peanuts through a Super Bowl ad campaign that will give the popular restaurant $130,000 towards the Hook Hall Helps Hospitality Workers' Relief Fund.



In lieu of a $5 million Super Bowl ad campaign, Planters is giving donations to acknowledge "acts of extraordinary substance" across the country, said the peanut company in its news releases about the ad campaign.

Hook Hall Helps will now have more money to help provide needed meals and supplies to address food insecurity for hospitality workers.

Hook Hall started the fund back in March 2020 when many restaurants and businesses across DC had to close their doors -- some for good -- during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are extremely grateful to Planters for this recognition and for amplifying the message of the Hook Hall Helps initiative," said Valero. "Their donation will enable us to continue to provide meals, and pay restaurants to create those meals, to our colleagues in the industry that has been hit so hard by shutdowns and closures. At the beginning of the initiative, a lot of people told us we were nuts, I guess today Mr. Peanut confirmed it's true!"

To date, the initiative has provided thousands of meals to out of work hospitality industry workers in the region. More than $745,000 has been raised to support Hook Hall Helps by outside sources, according to the restaurant.