'It's like you're constantly being punished' | Some members of DC restaurant industry respond to potential ban on indoor dining

WASHINGTON — Indoor dining will be banned in D.C. beginning Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to rise in D.C.

On Friday, a person close to the discussions surrounding a plan to scale back on allowable activities in the District told WUSA9 the city was working on a plan that could include a ban on indoor dining.

Friday evening before 10:30 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser's office issued Executive Order 2020-127 to pause various activities in the District. The order, which begins just two days before Christmas Day, lasts until Jan. 15, 2021, at 5 a.m.

Additionally, the new Executive Order extends the District's state of emergency and public health emergency through Mar. 31, 2021. The previous order was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

The news brought another blow to members of the already struggling restaurant industry who have remained focused on trying to make it through the winter.

“It's like you constantly being punished with no say, hardly any warning,” Hill Restaurant Group Managing Partner Tom Johnson said. “I reached out to one of my contacts in the mayor's office and they didn't confirm, but they didn't deny, and said get ready.”

Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s President and CEO Kathy Hollinger told WUSA9 they have been having ongoing conversations with the city since Thanksgiving and they’ve been communicating that information to restaurants urging them to prepare accordingly in case a ban goes into effect.

Hollinger said it’s her understanding a ban on indoor dining will happen as we go into the holidays.

“In all our conversations with leaders, we push back in all the ways we can. We continue to advocate on behalf of restaurants and insist that any rollbacks or guidance that impact restaurants' operations are rooted in clear science. This is not an easy decision to make, nor is it easy for us to advise our industry to rollback operations going into the holidays. In the big picture, it’s not beneficial to keep rolling forward to then keep rolling back,” Hollinger said in a statement.

A D.C. restaurant publicist told WUSA9 this is a gut punch for the industry. To help she said hundreds of hot meals will go out Monday to hospitality industry workers who are suffering. The distribution will take place at Hook Hall.

The publicist said some restaurants across the city have already been forced to shut down again with the 25% capacity limitations. She said she expects that to be exasperated with the new ban and more people will be forced to go back on unemployment.

That’s what Johnson said he is worried about too for his staff, especially before the holidays.

“It's Christmas. They're dependent on the money they're making now. I actually lose less money closed, believe it or not,” Johnson said. “I'm open for my employees, I’m not open for me. I'm not making any money. I'm just trying to survive this keep my staff employed and make it to the other side.”

At Johnson’s restaurant Hawk ‘n’ Dove he said 75% of revenue comes from indoor dining.

He said if an indoor dining ban is implemented, he’s not sure if he will have to furlough employees, close down completely, or stay open.