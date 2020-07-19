LIST: Here's where to find a cooling center in DC to take shelter from the heat

As temperatures are rising, more cooling centers are opening up, with extra precautions are in place due to the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — As temperatures continue to rise and heat advisories are issues in and around the District, officials are urging residents to take precautions.

Many pools and spray parks are closed due to the pandemic or are on a limited entry for social distancing. In an effort to keep D.C. residents protected from the heat, many cooling centers are opening their doors

Make sure to double-check and contact the center below before arriving to see if hours have changed.

Here's where you can find a list of the current cooling centers in the District.





Several recreation centers are now open in the District to cool down, all open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.:

Hardy Recreation Center: 4500 Q Street, Northwest. (202) 282-2190

4500 Q Street, Northwest. (202) 282-2190 Volta Park Recreation Center: 1555 34th Street, Northwest (202) 645-5668

(202) 645-5668 Hamilton Recreation Center: 1 340 Hamilton Street Northwest

340 Hamilton Street Northwest Park View Recreation Center: Otis Place, Northwest 202-576-8658

Otis Place, Northwest 202-576-8658 Congress Heights Recreation: 611 Alabama Ave Southeast

As well as some schools:

Seaton Elementary: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. 1503 10th Street, Northwest

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. 1503 10th Street, Northwest Dunbar High School: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 10 North Street, Northwest

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 10 North Street, Northwest Watkins Elementary: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. 420 12th Street, Southeast

11 a.m.- 7 p.m. 420 12th Street, Southeast Randle Highlands Elementary : 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. 1650 30th Street, Southeast

: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. 1650 30th Street, Southeast Patterson Elementary: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., 4399 S. Capitol Terrace, Southwest

And other community centers and shelters :

Patricia Handy Place: 810 5th Street, Northwest

801 East Men’s Shelter (Catholic Charities) : 2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast Adams Place Day Center for Women: 2210 Adams Place, Northeast

2210 Adams Place, Northeast The Community for Creative Non-Violence: 425 2nd Street, Northwest

425 2nd Street, Northwest Harriet Tubman Emergency Shelter: 1900 Massachutes Ave, Southeast

1900 Massachutes Ave, Southeast New York Avenue Men’s Emergency Shelter: 1355 New York Ave, Northeast

For the most recently added updates and centers, check the website list here.

You can get more information by calling 311 or by visiting the city's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency website.