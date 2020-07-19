Extreme heat impacts hikers, outdoor enthusiasts in the DMV

Extreme heat in the greater DC-area kept localities busy and is the reason NPS's Billy Goat Trail in the O and C Canal will be closed until Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service has closed down the Billy Goat Trail just off the O & C Canal due to extreme heat that will be seen in the region over the next few days.

The Billy Goat Trail will be closed until Tuesday, and rescue squads from Montgomery County on Saturday helped people who were on the trail that suffered from heat-related illnesses.

According to Montgomery County in its tweet this afternoon, it handed out over 100 bottles of water to those suffering on the trail, and set up safety points on the trail to make sure people were OK while hiking.

ALERT: Billy Goat Trail-A will be CLOSED on Sunday and Monday (7/19 and 7/20) due to extreme heat. https://t.co/9YHNROpGKv — C&O Canal (@COcanalNPS) July 18, 2020

The hottest day in DC for 2020 was Saturday, with the temperature climbing to 98 degrees. WUSA9 predicts the hottest day of the year will lead to the hottest day week of the year.

The heat is on. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s next few days. The heat index on Sunday will be around 100 degrees in the metro, higher in spots.



There is a heat advisory for areas south of D.C., including Southern Maryland and central Virginia. In those locations, the heat index may reach 105 degrees.