New arrest made in death of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson

Isaiah Murchison, one of 11 people indicted in Makiyah's murder, was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

WASHINGTON — Ten-year-old Makiyah Wilson was killed while eating ice cream on her front stoop in July 2018. She was sitting in front of her home with her sister in Clay Terrace when a group of men sprayed more than 70 gunshots into a crowd of people.

“Seventy rounds with kids outside in broad daylight?" Michael Wilson, Makiyah's dad said. "You didn’t care."

The first trial in her murder was scheduled for Aug. 2020 but is delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, Makiyah's family is getting a sliver of good news.

U.S. Marshals arrested D.C. fugitive Isaiah Murchison, one of 11 people indicted in the murder, at a residence in Fredericksburg, Virginia around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

A group of masked men were caught on video pulling up in a black car, jumping out, and firing barrage bullets into a crowded courtyard. Several people, including Makiyah and her sister, were shot. Makiyah was the only victim who did not survive the shooting.

Murchison is believed to be one of the gunmen who opened fire and a known member of the Wellington Park Crew, U.S. Marshals said. He faces first-degree murder charges.