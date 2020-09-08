'I know this is not the only child, or will be the last child': Grandmother of 17-year-old SE shooting victim speaks out

Christopher Brown was killed after a shooting broke out in a Southeast neighborhood early August 9. Dozens of others were injured. Now his family wants justice.

WASHINGTON — A shooting after a Southeast, D.C. block party early August 9 has left dozens injured and killed a 17-year-old father.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast, with multiple detectives and forensic squads still on the scene into Sunday morning.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed at least nine people were taken to nearby hospitals for gunshot wounds, seven of which are in critical condition.

Cousin Octavia Brown and grandmother Patience Brown said the victim was their loved one: 17-year-old Christopher Brown, a father to a 1-year-old son. An officer with DC's Sixth District confirmed the victim is an adult male.

Now, the grandmother of 17-year-old Christopher says she just wants the killings to come to an end.

"You need to stop because you took away something that belonged to me, somebody hat I loved so much and somebody dear to me," Grandmother Patience Brown told WUSA9 in a phone call hours after the shooting.

She described Christopher as a great person and would affectionately call him her "Poppy."

"I know this is not the only child or will be the last child," she continued. "But they need to stop this. I want everybody to be safe and happy. But this is not the way to be safe. And this is not the way to be happy."

Cousin Octavia Brown said she is heartbroken over Sunday's events. Brown came out to the streets of 33rd and Dubois to mourn, telling WUSA9 that Christopher was a great father to his one-year-old son Elijah.

John Ayala, the grandfather of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, was outside the neighborhood of the shooting early Sunday morning advocating for change.

Davon was shot and killed in a Southeast neighborhood not far from Dubois Place on the Fourth of July.

"D.C. is under siege," he said about Sunday's shooting.

"I am sad, I am frustrated and it makes me feel like I have to be out here doing more," Ayala continued. "I have to talk to people about what we have to do to stop this, the solutions we have... because if you don't come up with solutions, are you part of the problem? We need to figure it out."

"If we don't figure out a solution, we are going to be waking up every morning -- which we have been doing -- and finding out that somebody lost a loved one," he continued. "We have to stop it now."