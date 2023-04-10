Proposed DC bill will acknowledge dispatchers as "first-responders" and give them the same benefits

The bill will extend first-time homebuyers incentives to include dispatchers to mirror the benefits police, firefighters, & paramedics already receive.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen is taking a significant step to address staffing shortages at the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), which oversees the District’s 911 and 311 call centers.

Allen introduced “The Home Purchase Assistance for 911/311 Call Takers and Dispatcher Amendment Act of 2023” on Wednesday. This bill will extend first-time homebuyers incentives to include call-takers and dispatchers to mirror the benefits police, firefighters, paramedics, and correctional officers already receive.

The proposed incentives include a zero-percent interest loan of up to $20,000 and a grant of up to $25,000 that can be used for down payment assistance or closing costs. The current $10,000 grant offered to “first responders” would be extended to call-takers and dispatchers for a five-year commitment to OUC.

It may come as a surprise to some that dispatchers aren’t considered “first responders” since they are the first line of defense. When people call 911 or 311 searching for help, dispatchers are the ones who funnel the information to various departments to get people the help they need as quickly as possible.

By making this amendment a law not only will the District be giving dispatchers the benefits they deserve, they will also acknowledge that they are in fact “first responders”.

“Call takers and dispatchers are first responders – they have an incredibly challenging job and are the first ones called in the event of an emergency,” said Councilmember Charles Allen.

“They play a critical role in our public safety and justice system.”

The driving force behind this bill is the pressing need to combat severe staff shortages, which are now causing delayed response times, staff burnout, and the mishandling of calls.