These are some of the new DC laws going into effect on Oct. 1

Here's an overview of some of the most notable new laws going into effect across the District.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Many people in the nation's capital have their eyes on Congress as a government shutdown looms. But, around the same time as the possible shutdown, D.C. will be welcoming new laws into legislation.

The Council of the District of Columbia passed numerous laws for the 'Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Support Act of 2023' that will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

The laws address a variety of topics including banning cashless businesses, personal needs allowances being increased for those with disabilities, and improvements to the 311 system. Here's an overview of some of the most notable new laws.

This act is under the 'Subject to Appropriation Repeals and Modifications Amendment Act of 2023'. Though it was passed in 2021, the bill which would ban cashless businesses, received funding for the 2024 fiscal year. Failure to comply with the new requirements could lead to civil penalties.

Grandparent and Caregiver Subsidy Eligibility Expansion

In fiscal year 2024, grandparents and caregivers in D.C. who have a child that is receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won't experience any impact to their subsidies or income eligibility when evaluated by the Child and Family Services Agency. SSI income will be excluded from future reviews from the agency.

Personal Needs Allowance Increase

The Personal Needs Allowance for residents with disabilities will increase from $100 to $150. This is supported by the Department on Disabilities Services Development Disabilities Administration. In January 2025, the department plans to adjust amount annually based on the Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment.

School and Park Facilities and Grounds 311 Expansion Amendment Act of 2023

A new subsection is being added to law which first took effect in 2018. The law allows people to use the District's 311 system to submit requests to "address broken equipment, grounds maintenance, and overflowing recycling at Department of Parks and Recreation and District of Columbia Public Schools facilities and grounds that are maintained by the Department of General Services."

Domestic Workers Employment Rights Amendment Act

Starting on Oct. 1, domestic workers will be protected under the DC Human Rights Act. This will ensure that domestic workers in the District are entitled to the same rights and protections as their counterparts in other industries. This is under the 'Domestic Workers Employment Rights Amendment Act of 2022.'