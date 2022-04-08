First Black woman to serve as chief of United States Park Police announces retirement

Pamela Smith will retire on April 30 after serving as chief for one year. NPS says Christopher Stock will serve as interim chief when she retires.

Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on March 2, 2021.

National Park Service (NPS) announced Friday that Chief Pamela Smith will retire from the U.S. Park Police (USPP) on April 30.

Smith's retirement comes a little over a year since she started the job on Feb. 29, 2021, becoming the first Black woman to lead USPP in its 230 year history.

NPS said in a statement that Christopher Stock — the deputy chief of USPP's Homeland Security Division — will serve as the interim chief of police once Smith retires.

Smith — who the Washington Post reports is 54-years-old — did not offer a specific reason for retiring, but she expressed gratitude for her 24-year career with USPP in a statement.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to cap off my career as the Chief of the United States Park Police after spending my entire career within its ranks,” she said. “I am proud of the dedication and professionalism of the entire workforce as we continued to meet the demands of a modern law enforcement organization.”

The USPP has officers in the D.C., New York City and San Francisco metropolitan areas, all of whom are responsible for protecting the public, parks as well as historic landmarks.

During her time with USPP, Smith worked as a patrol officer, canine handler, academy instructor and field training officer. According to NPS, she was also an "instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, executive lieutenant to the chief of police, assistant commander of the San Francisco Field Office, commander of the New York Field Office, acting deputy chief of the Homeland Security Division, and deputy chief for the Field Operations Division."

National Park Service Director Chuck Sams thanked Smith in a statement for her "24 years of loyal and faithful service to the United States Park Police."