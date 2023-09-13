An escaped DC murder suspect has been on the run for one week. The reward has been increased to $30,000

30-year old Christopher Haynes has managed to elude police for one week. Police say he has ties to Fauquier, Stafford and Prince William Counties.

WASHINGTON — The manhunt continues for an accused killer who escaped DC Police custody one week ago. Last Wednesday, 30-year-old Christopher Haynes got away from police at George Washington University Hospital.

DC Police have increased the reward to $30,000 for any information leading to Haynes' capture. Haynes was arrested Sept. 6 in Manassas, Virginia on murder charges in D.C. He was charged in connection to the murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward, that happened at a BP gas station on Aug. 12. Haynes was extradited back to D.C. to be booked.

During that booking process, police say Haynes complained of ankle pain, so officers took him to GW Hospital. While an officer was changing out Haynes' handcuffs, he physically assaulted the officer and fled from the hospital with one handcuff still attached to his right wrist.

According to DC Police, two officers chased after Haynes, but were unable to catch him. Students at GWU sheltered in place for hours as police searched for the suspect. He was spotted on surveillance video at a home near the hospital after his escape.

Haynes is described as being approximately 6’0” in height, weighing approximately 205 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He has a distinctive Washington Nationals tattoo in the middle of his neck.

Since his escape, MPD says they have received numerous reports of possible sightings. Anyone who is found to be aiding and abetting Haynes will also be criminally charged, according to police.