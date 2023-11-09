Hunt for escaped Virginia fugitive enters 6th day

Fugitive Recovery Expert: "There's always someone who doesn't like you and there's always someone that's jealous of you... they're going to give him up."

MANASSAS, Va. — Murder suspect Christopher Haynes remains free after escaping DC Police custody at George Washington University Hospital last Wednesday.

On Friday, WUSA9 interviewed the family of the man DC Police suspect Haynes murdered Aug. 13. While not wanting to go on camera, Brent Hayward's mother, through a family friend, said she fears staying in her Gainesville, Virginia apartment with Haynes still free.

DC Police sources told WUSA9 that Hayward's family is receiving additional protections, adding Haynes has personal connections to Stafford, Fauquier and Prince William counties.

WUSA9 talked to Prince William County Fugitive Recovery Expert David Gambale of Freedom Bail Bonds. While he's not working on the Haynes case, he has 25 years experience in this potentially dangerous job.

"He knows he's going to go to jail. And if he's convicted, he's going to go to jail for a long, long time. So he is is dangerous," Gambale said. "Whoever goes after him and catches him, it's dangerous. They have to do a surprise attack when he gets comfortable."

Gambale said Haynes is probably going to look for people who may help him.

"Trust. He's got to go to people who he trusts. He needs a place to stay. He needs money. Probably needs money to get away from here."

Despite popular movie depictions, a fugitive's options to flee the country are limited: "In his case, he won't leave the country because he'll realize it's out of his element. He doesn't speak the language. He has no family and friends there," said Gambale.