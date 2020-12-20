FFX Police: 2 men arrested for gun, fentanyl & cocaine possession charges

Fairfax County police arrested Trevor Randolph of Woodbridge and Tommy Gordon of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for possessing guns and a large amount of the drugs.

WASHINGTON — Two men were arrested and charged Thursday after Fairfax County Street Crimes Unit Detectives seized two guns and a large amounts of drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine.

Hundreds of fentanyl pills and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine were found when detectives arrested 23-year-old Trevor Randolph. He was charged with distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm while distributing fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, as described by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It is commonly used to treat those with severe pain after undergoing surgery.

Later, detectives arrested 55-year-old Tommy Gordon of Washington, D.C., who was found with a gun and a “large amount of cocaine,” as described by Fairfax County Police. He was charged with distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, transporting more than an ounce of cocaine into the Commonwealth of Virginia, possession of a firearm while distributing cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All in a day’s work: Two guns and a large amount of drugs are off the streets of Fairfax County after Detectives from our Street Crimes Unit made two arrests Tuesday evening. Visit our Facebook page, https://t.co/5exLuapjGU, for more info. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/PlzYJnBB96 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 20, 2020

Fairfax County Police are also searching for a suspect in a series of recent assaults, spanning from late November to early December. Detectives said in a release that they are investigating whether the three assaults that took place are related.

The suspect for all three cases is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, light-skinned Black or Hispanic, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.