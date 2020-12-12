Fairfax County police search for suspect in series of assaults

Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department say they are investigating three assaults in the past two weeks. Detectives said in a release Friday that they are investigating whether the three assaults are related, and asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

The suspect in each of the cases is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, light skinned Black or Hispanic, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

Detectives described each assault case in their release Friday.

In the first case, a woman was in the hallway of a hotel at the 13400 block of Sunrise Valley Drive on Nov. 27 around 7:30 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind. The man covered her mouth, pushed her against a wall and assaulted her. She was able to yell for help and the man ran away. The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The second case happened on December 3, according to police. A woman entered the common area of an apartment complex in the 13500 block of Virginia Randolph Avenue around 8:50 p.m. A man approached her, implied he had a gun and demanded her personal property. The man took the property and ran away. The woman was not injured.

Just a few hours later, around 11:45 p.m. on December 3, police say a woman was walking near the intersection of Centreville Road and Woodland Park Road when a man hit her with an object, moved her away from the sidewalk and sexually assaulted her. Personal property was taken before the man walked away from the area. The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Detectives released a sketch of the suspect Friday.