Get your wands ready and let the magic begin: Harry Potter movies showing at the Bullpen

If we can't experience the magic of a packed Nats stadium, we can at least watch some magic movies.

WASHINGTON — Less than a year ago, true magic happened at the Bullpen

Crowds of red and white erupted in cheers after the Nats won the Wildcard game... and then another playoff game.. and another, and eventually a whole World Series.

And now, with Harry Potter movie screenings and costume contests, the Bullpen is expected to get even more magical.

The DC Potter Movie Experience 2020 is screening right in the Navy Yard patio space, showing Harry Potter and The Sorcerers Stone and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire for two weekends in August.

You can go to either screening for $15 or both for $25 with tickets reserved online. -- August 14 will show Sorcerors Stone and the August 16 will be Goblet of Fire. One ticket will get you a bag of popcorn and entrance to both the movie and the costume contest, so grab your cloaks and get creative.

To promote socially distancing, organizers are asking Potterheads to get to the Bullpen around 7 p.m. with the movies starting at 8 p.m. Picnic tables will be situated six feet apart with a max of six to a group, and staff will around to drop off food and drinks (we're still waiting to find out of butterbeer is on tap.)

The best dressed Muggles and wizards at the screening will also be eligible to win prizes, so put your best house ties on and don't take things so Siriously.