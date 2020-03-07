Movie night at RFK: Plans for drive-in theater take shape

Starting later this month, organizers expect to host up to 200 cars at RFK Stadium for special showings of both classics and newer releases.

WASHINGTON — Years after hosting sports games and live events, but now sitting idle, RFK Stadium will soon welcome crowds of people back as a drive-in movie theater takes shape.

The founders of the Broccoli City entertainment company, who both have ties to the DMV, are overseeing the project.

On Thursday, organizer Brandon McEachern said that RFK Stadium's location made it an ideal place to host drive-in movies.

"It’s not crazy far, but it’s not crazy close," he said. "Space is always key for what we’re going through right now.”

McEachern said the lot for the drive-in movies will be able to host around 200 cars.

When showings begin later this month, he said movies of all sorts will be offered; from family films and classics to newer releases.

Where are drive-in theaters in the DMV? National Drive-in Movie Day is observed each year on June 6, which is the anniversary of the opening of Park-In Theaters, the first patented drive-in movie theater. At its peak, there were over 6,000 movie drive-in movie theaters in operation across the US. Now, there are less than 500.

With the coronavirus pandemic still causing plenty of concerns all around the country, McEachern said he wanted to provide a fun getaway for people.

"We have to be considerate of what’s going on right now. This is safe fun," he said. "It’s something for the family. It’s also something for you and your significant other. It’ll be a great pastime.”

After hearing about the new drive-in theater, movie fan Jesse Rauch agreed that RFK Stadium served as a great spot due to the amount of open space for customers.

As a former promoter for Screen on the Green viewings on the National Mall, which stopped in 2015, he said the return of outdoor cinema in D.C. was exciting.

"I think what this could do is highlight that part of town and the potential for development that could happen," he said. "It is an iconic part of American history to have a drive-in theater but I think just having outdoor movies in general is a way of bringing people together.”

Broccoli City and Events DC plan to release more information on the drive-in movies at RFK Stadium next week.

Moving forward, organizers say they hope to provide a special venue for moviegoers.