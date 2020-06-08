Outdoor movies are now at the Wharf, with beer and popcorn right by the water

Missing movies out but still looking for a socially distant option for fun? The Wharf has you covered, premiering movies every Thursday through the end of September.

WASHINGTON — With movie theaters no longer an option and only so many films on Netflix and Hulu, outdoor drive-ins have made quite the return to the DMV area. But what about those who are in the city and might not have a car, or those who don't want to drive out to the suburbs to see a flick?

In an effort to provide some more outdoor options for those in DC, the Wharf is premiering outdoor movie nights every Thursday through the end of September.

Movie watchers can reserve tables at the Transit Pier, located right near waterfront food joints like Cantina Bambina and Kawina, with the screen floating on a stage in the water. All of the films kick off at 7:30 p.m., so those wanting to catch the movie and find a spot may want to swing by a little early.

To make sure the event stays socially distant, the Wharf is requiring $10 reservations through Resy, which also includes a Pacifico beer ticket and a bag of popcorn. Because of the partnership with Pacifico, all guests must have a valid ID and be 21+ to attend.

If you don't want to grab food before the film, come hungry. The group is also requiring filmgoers to spend an additional $10 on drinks or more food at nearby restaurants like Union Pie and District Doughnut.

Here's the upcoming film schedule:

August 6: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

August 13: Jaws

August 20: 42, The Jackie Robinson Story

August 27: Raiders of the Lost Ark

September 10: Dirty Dancing

September 17: Hidden Figures

September 24: Jumanji: The Next Level

To grab your tickets and reserve a spot for an upcoming movie, click here.