'So what is the city going to do?' | Engineers cite DC condos at risk of "imminent collapse"

Department of Building inspectors condemned the homes on Talbert Street, SE, but engineers say neighbors who live on Morris Road are in danger too.

WASHINGTON — Big concerns about a D.C. condo building at risk of collapse. WUSA9 obtained a copy of a new engineers’ report that says the River East at Grandview Condominiums on Talbert Street are at risk of “imminent collapse.”

After getting a tip, WUSA9 reached out to the Department of Buildings (DOB) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Then we spoke to Mayor Bowser. By noon, WUSA9 cameras captured DOB inspectors at the property affixing bright orange danger signs on every door in the 42 unit building warning residents that as of noon Thursday, no one should live inside the units because of structural issues.

“This is going to hopefully stop people who are living on property from living here, but it's just a sign on the door. It doesn't really prevent people from accessing the site and more importantly it's doesn’t address the retaining wall on Morris Road,” said Attorney LaRuby May who represents six Black women first-time homeowners who are suing for damages to their homes.

The homeowners’ association evacuated a dozen residents including her clients two years ago because of major structural damage including massive cracks in walls and floors. But the building – with its crumbling foundation - has remained untouched since. Some said it’s only gotten worse as they watched the cracks get larger over time.

The developer, Stanton View, LLC, received millions of dollars in city subsidies to build. The developer has filed for bankruptcy. Now the engineering firm, SEA Ltd, said two years later the building and the retaining wall on Morris Road are at risk of imminent collapse and a danger to residents and neighbors down slope on Morris Road.

“That's really scary,” said one neighbor pointing to the top of the hill at Morris Rd, “we live right up there so that's really unfortunate. So, what is the city going to do about it?”

So, we asked Mayor Bowser what the city is going to do to shore up the property and address the imminent collapse based on the engineers’ report. She only referenced the assistance the city has offered homeowners.

“We have extended a benefit that some might argue the city doesn't owe, but we know the tight situation they are in, so we are being helpful. We have extended the voucher but are also working with those residents to make permanent decisions about their housing," said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“They gave me extension for nine months so July of next year I have to find another place, but the problem right now is everyone is still paying their mortgage,” said Carl Morrison a veteran who said the condo was supposed to be his retirement home, “I bought this house through the DC Housing Program and they were partnered with developer so when you're a partner with somebody that makes you partially responsible.”

“I think it's unfair for District now to say, ‘my hand was on it, now that it's gone sour my hands are off'," added Attorney May, “This is an issue of public safety. If the District doesn't do more and make sure this property is safe, we're going to make sure the courts do it for them.”

Attorney May said she is prepared to file a temporary restraining order mandating the city condemn and properly shore up the property.