3 DC men charged with string of robberies

WASHINGTON — Three D.C. men are facing charges after police connected them to a series of robberies in the District and Maryland.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), the three men are accused of robbing employees of various businesses, including gas stations, liquor stores, hotels, and restaurants.

The suspects have been identified as Stephon Harrigan, 28, his brother, Aaron Harrigan, 26, and Tavarus Thompson, 28.

Stephon Harrigan was arrested on March 6, Tavarus Thompson was arrested on March 18 and Aaron Harrigan was arrested yesterday. All three remain in custody.

According to the DOJ, the string of robberies began on or around Jan. 1, 2022, and continued through at least March 6, 2022. Investigators say the men committed 25 robberies just from Jan. 12 to Feb. 22, hitting stores in Northeast, Northwest and Southeast Washington as well as in Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officials claim the men had different roles in the crimes. All three wore dark clothing and often wore makes or other clothing to cover their faces. The men also wore gloves and allegedly were armed. Investigators say the men used various cars, including stolen vehicles, to escape from the businesses following the robberies or attempted robberies.