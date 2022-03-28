DC Police say a store was allegedly robbed on O Street NW just two hours after a group of people reportedly stole items from a clothing store on M Street NW.

WASHINGTON — Two Georgetown businesses found themselves the targets of crime Monday afternoon.

Around 12:39 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department got a call for a reported robbery at Atmos clothing store on the 3100 block of M Street Northwest.

Two workers in a store nearby told WUSA9 they saw 7 to 12 people pull up in two cars outside of the store just before the alleged crime took place. After that, they said they then saw the group rush out of the store with their arms full of clothes.

A representative for Atmos’ Georgetown location declined to comment on the incident.

MPD said it did not know the exact number of people who entered the store at this point in its investigation. However, the department said it is now on the lookout for a dark silver Honda CRV and that it is now classifying the report as a theft.

MPD officers would be called to the 3200 block of O Street Northwest two hours later for a reported robbery at a store named Capitol Connect DC.

Capitol Connect DC sells smoking accessories, according to its website.

Police said one woman was injured during the robbery. However, they could not comment as to how early Monday afternoon.

Workers in a cookie shop next door said a person ran inside their store just minutes before the alleged robbery occurred, yelling that a person in the area had a gun and that they were scared for their life.

The cookie shop workers said the person even tried to lock themselves inside the store.

MPD said it is now on the lookout for two adult men suspected of committing the crime. The department said they were last scene driving from the scene in a black sports utility vehicle with Maryland license plates.

Capitol Connect DC has not responded to a request for comment.

Zyia McGrier, a worker at the cookie shop, said she was surprised to see robberies take place in Georgetown.

“When you think of Georgetown, robberies don’t come to mind,” she said. “So, that’s kind of surprising.”

MPD data shows that thefts and crimes are down overall in the Georgetown Business Improvement District, so far this year, compared to the same point in 2021.

The Georgetown BID is mainly comprised of businesses along Wisconsin Avenue and M, K, and Water Streets.

However, before Monday’s reported robbery on O Street, MPD data showed there were three robberies in the Georgetown BID compared to two this time last year.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tarek Boothe was also shot and killed near the intersection of M and 33 Streets Northwest in January. In 2021, there were no homicides in the Georgetown BID through the end of March.

Georgetown student Ali Lefcourt said she has noticed that she has recently been getting more security alerts from the school on her phone about incidents in the neighborhood.

She said she feels safe during the day, but still always makes sure to walk with at least one more person at night.