Immerse yourself in cherry blossoms at this DC art museum

Artechouse takes peak bloom to a whole new level with its Pixelbloom exhibit.

WASHINGTON — Cherry blossoms are always a big deal in D.C. For the first time in two years, the National Cherry Blossom Festival will feature in-person events, but blossom lovers have another option to get their fix.

Southwest D.C.'s Artechouse Pixelbloom exhibition opens for its fifth year on March 11.

Artechouse says the exhibit pushes the boundaries of immersive digital art and invites viewers to take part in a one-of-a-kind dynamic experience inspired by nature's beauty.

According to the a press release, the main 22-minute audiovisual installation in the Immersion Gallery employs 18-channel, 270° floor-to-wall surround projection array and a 22.5-channel spatialized audio system to breathe a new life into cherry blossoms in peak bloom through an explosion of vibrant colors and textures, intensifying the cherry blossoms’ allure in a way that is only possible in a virtual environment.

the installation employs constantly shifting camera movements, which envelop dynamic shots that glide through inclines and descents, twisting among the cherry blossoms and at one point become engulfed by sudden bursts of petals.

Riki Kim, Artechouse's Creative Executive Director, explained what makes the process so special here in D.C.

“A custom virtual camera rig was developed to help create dynamic perspective and camera movements that are specific to the DC Immersion Gallery and the multi-channel projection setup,” Kim said.

Cherry blossom peak bloom has been predicted to happen between March 22 and March 25, 2022, but the Pixelbloom exhibit will be on display until May 30.