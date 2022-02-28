2022 Cherry Blossom Festival is back in person this year. These are the peak bloom dates

The Cherry Blossom peak bloom prediction is in.

WASHINGTON — After being held virtually for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival returns to D.C.'s Tidal Basin with in-person events beginning March 20.

Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Prediction: March 22-March 25

The annual celebration marks the beginning of spring in the region. It's also a celebration of friendship between the U.S. and Japan. This year is the 110th anniversary of the 1912 gift of trees from Tokyo to Washington, D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced further details about the 2022 festival in a press conference Tuesday with representatives from the festival and other leaders.

The Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off on March 20 with the opening ceremony. This year's celebration will include samurai sword performers KAMUI, international musicians Keisho Ohno, and Toshihiro Yuta local performances by the Unstoppable Steppers and DJ Heat.

“In honor of the 110th anniversary of the gift of trees, we’ve brought a number of talented artists together for a unique, one-time-only performance that isn’t to be missed. While we’re back in person this year, we’ll once again share the celebration and joy of renewal with the world through our live-streamed program," said Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival in a release. "We look forward to an unforgettable celebration of Japanese culture and the cherry blossoms that starts at the stage and extends worldwide as we rediscover spring together once more.”

View official announcement below:

Tickets are available here. While tickets for the Opening Ceremony are free, advanced ticketing is required and there is a $5 processing fee. Audiences across the globe are also invited to join in this unique cultural celebration via Livestream on the Festival’s YouTube channel.