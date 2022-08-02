Kite event to make return at this year's National Cherry Blossom Festival

The long-standing tradition brings back the joys of flying amongst the monuments for locals and visitors alike.

WASHINGTON — The 2022 Cherry Blossom festival is set to return in celebration of spring, much to the joy of locals and the tourists who flock to see the beautiful pink flowers bloom.

Now, things are really getting back to normal at the festival, as organizers announced that they're reviving a long-standing tradition at the event: the Kite Flying Festival.

"Rediscover the joy of kite flying back on the Washington Monument grounds, at featured parks, and at home in 2022!" festival organizers shared on the website, highlighting the available virtual options for fun in this year's festivities.

Participants of all ages are welcome at the festival, which is free to attend and will take place on the last weekend of March.

For the first time in two years, the National Cherry Blossom Festival will be back in person from March 20 - April 17, 2022.

The celebration was held virtually for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.