DC Winter Restaurant Week starts Monday. Here's what's on the menu

Now that the "Inauguration Pause" is over, it's time to chow down at our local faves!

WASHINGTON — Days after permitting indoor dining in the District, D.C. is officially in full swing as restaurants prepare for Winter Restaurant Week starting Monday until Feb. 7.

On Friday, the city's indoor dining ban was lifted at 5 a.m. and restaurants are now able to return to serving indoors at 25% capacity.

This comes as restaurants across the region continue to feel the economic impacts of the pandemic and most recently an indoor dining ban following threats of violence ahead and during the inauguration.

According to a tweet from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's chief of staff, John Falcicchio, the dining ban -- or "Inauguration Pause" -- that went into effect on Dec. 23 was the pause of certain Phase 2 activities, such as indoor dining, due to "public health and safety" concerns.

Now that's all behind us, if you're looking for some awesome restaurants with specially priced breakfast, lunch and dinner meals across the city, look no further restaurant week is here!

Restaurants a part of Winter Restaurant Week are not only offering indoor dining, but you can order meals to-go.

The deals this week include $22 breakfast/brunch specials, $35 lunch specials and $55 dinner specials. Some restaurants like Ankara, Al Dente and Alta Strada are offering deals through all courses and others are bringing the deals to specific courses. Whichever one you pick, there are dozens of restaurants to choose from.

You can also sign up for the exclusive Restaurant Week Diner Rewards Program to receive the inside scoop on restaurant deals, events and promotions throughout the year. The program will automatically enter your name to win special Restaurant Week giveaways throughout the promotion. Click here for more information.