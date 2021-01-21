Indoor dining in DC set to reopen at 25% capacity on Friday

The lifting of the District's indoor dining ban comes as the city prepares for Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week -- which takes place starting Jan. 25.

WASHINGTON — Starting at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, the District's indoor dining ban will be lifted and restaurants will be able to return to serving 25% of their regular capacity inside.

According to a tweet from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's chief of staff, John Falcicchio, the dining ban -- or "Inauguration Pause" -- that went into effect on Dec. 23 was the pause of certain Phase 2 activities, such as indoor dining, due to "public health and safety" concerns.

The previous executive order issued during the holiday period, just two days before Christmas, was set to expire on Jan. 15, 2021, at 5 a.m. However, Bowser extended the executive order, citing both public health and safety concerns in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots leading up to the Biden-Harris inauguration.

We are told that breakdown will start in earnest at 6 pm and will likely take about 36 hours.



That aligns with the end of the Inauguration Pause on indoor dining which is set to expire on Friday, January 22, at 5 am. Restaurants will then be able to return to 25% indoor. — John J. Falcicchio (@falcicchio) January 20, 2021

The lifting of the District's indoor dining ban comes as the city prepares for Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week -- which takes place starting Jan. 25. The original date of D.C.'s winter restaurant week was rescheduled after the extension of the indoor dining ban.

#RestaurantWeek starts Mon., Jan. 25 at 200+ eateries in the #DMV w/options for you to dine out your way including RW-To-Go meals for delivery & pick up, heated patios, cozy igloos & safe spaces for you to #DineOut & #EatUp! https://t.co/sGHVUjIyVs 📸@PERRYSdc #SupportRestaurants pic.twitter.com/nGxbrLyWEj — RAMW (@RAMWdc) January 20, 2021

Additionally, several museums and libraries were also ordered to close for indoor visitors under the same executive order. Those closures are also set to expire Friday; there is no word yet on the reopening date for museums and libraries.

While the indoor ban has been lifted, the District's Public Health Emergency order is still in place until March 31, 2021. (Note: the emergency order should not be confused with a stay-at-home order).

By declaring a public health emergency in the city, it activates a broad range of powers that enable Mayor Bowser to mobilize both people and resources quickly to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read the city's public health emergency order in full below: