DC's newest concert venue is ready to open its doors

The venue is a replica of the original 9:30 Club, and will cater mainly to new and emerging artists.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It's all systems go to open D.C.'s newest concert venue, The Atlantis, on Tuesday. Right next to the 9:30 Club, construction workers are putting the final touches on its sister venue.

Foo Fighters frontman and Northern Virginia native Dave Grohl first spilled the beans it would be opening two years ago. Now, this replica of the original 9:30 Club, which will cater primarily to new and emerging artists, is ready to welcome concertgoers.

Promotions company IMP said it received half a million ticket requests to attend the venues first of 44 shows. Those all sold out quickly because The Atlantis can only hold 450 people.

Those who work nearby, like Andria, thinks the new venue means more customers will show up at the restaurant where she works, Haikan, as a result.

"We get plenty of business with the 9:30 Club, so I think the Atlantis will bring even more to the entire area," she said.

The Atlantis held a private "soft launch" on Friday before its inaugural show Tuesday. A spokesperson for IMP said they are excited, everything is on track and they can't wait to welcome everybody to the new home.

Still, we were curious just how ready the venue was. A nearby business told us they couldn't believe that speed at which The Atlantis had gone up.

The Department of Buildings' online database said the venue had its structural review approved on Thursday. No additional information was provided by the department.

When we asked IMP about the building permit, they said they were, "On track for everything." One thing we know for sure, the venue will serve drinks. Not only did D.C. say The Atlantis had received its liquor license, but plenty of beverages were being loaded in on Friday.