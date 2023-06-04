DC's newest music venue draws over half a million ticket requests for first 44 shows

Fans will know by Thursday if they're among the lucky few.

WASHINGTON — In just four days, I.M.P. announced they received requests for 520,000 tickets for the initial run of shows at D.C.'s newest music venue - The Atlantis. I.M.P. is adding this to its list of venues it manages, which includes the 9:30 Club, Anthem, Lincoln Theatre, and Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The Atlantis, a homage to the original 9:30 Club, announced last week an inaugural run of 44 shows at $44 per ticket. This is also a nod to the 44th anniversary of the original club. Foo Fighters is kicking things off at the grand opening on May 30.

I.M.P. is using a request system for this slate of shows that they say will thwart scalpers and make sure real fans have access. The system will not allow tickets to be re-sold above face value.

Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, a native of the DMV, has a rich history with the D.C. music scene. Grohl famously found his love of music by attending concerts at the original 9:30 Club, a place he'd later return to as the drummer for the legendary group, Nirvana in their early years. Foo Fighters' show at The Atlantis will mark the anniversary of the original 9:30 Club's opening in 1980. That club was at 930 F Street N.W.

I.M.P. Communications Director Audrey Fix Schaefer told WUSA that The Atlantis will be a venue primarily for new and emerging artists, much like the original 9:30 Club was.