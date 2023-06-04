DC's newest music venue draws over half a million ticket requests for first 44 shows

WASHINGTON — In just four days, I.M.P. announced they received requests for 520,000 tickets for the initial run of shows at D.C.'s newest music venue - The Atlantis. I.M.P. is adding this to its list of venues it manages, which includes the 9:30 Club, Anthem, Lincoln Theatre, and Merriweather Post Pavilion.
The Atlantis, a homage to the original 9:30 Club, announced last week an inaugural run of 44 shows at $44 per ticket. This is also a nod to the 44th anniversary of the original club. Foo Fighters is kicking things off at the grand opening on May 30.
I.M.P. is using a request system for this slate of shows that they say will thwart scalpers and make sure real fans have access. The system will not allow tickets to be re-sold above face value.
Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, a native of the DMV, has a rich history with the D.C. music scene. Grohl famously found his love of music by attending concerts at the original 9:30 Club, a place he'd later return to as the drummer for the legendary group, Nirvana in their early years. Foo Fighters' show at The Atlantis will mark the anniversary of the original 9:30 Club's opening in 1980. That club was at 930 F Street N.W.
I.M.P. Communications Director Audrey Fix Schaefer told WUSA that The Atlantis will be a venue primarily for new and emerging artists, much like the original 9:30 Club was.
I.M.P. says fans will know by Thursday if the tickets they requested will be fulfilled. With only 19,800 tickets available for the 44 show slate, it's bound to be one of the hottest tickets in town.