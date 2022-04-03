Police: Man shot, killed at gas station in SE DC

WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to a different deadly shooting in D.C.)
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Southeast D.C. Friday.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at an Exxon station in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
Officers say an unidentified man was shot at the gas station. The man has since died from his injuries.
Police say the suspect was last seen running eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue toward Southern Avenue. Officers urge people not to approach if they see the suspect and to call 911.
Investigators have not released any information regarding a motive in this shooting.
