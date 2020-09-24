Charles County Public Schools could welcome some students back to the classroom in November

Pending approval, Phase 2 of Charles County Public School's reopening plan would begin Nov. 9.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Charles County Public Schools is planning for Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening plan, which would allow some students back into classrooms in November.

Phase 2 would allow for students in identified special groups to return to in-person instruction at school four days per week. Pending approval by the Board of Education and stability in health metrics, CCPS plans to begin Phase 2 on Nov. 9. Parents of students eligible to return to school in Phase 2 can opt to either send their child back to school for in-person learning, or choose for their child to continue online learning through StudentVue.

Special groups of students eligible for Phase 2 include the following:

Students receiving special education services;

English Learners (EL) students;

Students who have a 504 plan;

Students who do not have internet access at home;

Students who are homeless or displaced/living in foster care;

Students who are children of CCPS employees; and

High school juniors and seniors enrolled in the following Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses. Robert D. Stethem Educational Center: Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). North Point High School: Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding. Henry E. Lackey High School: ProStart program Maurice J. McDonough High School: * Dance program (all students) All high schools: Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) program



CCPS has identified students eligible to return to school in Phase 2 and provided parents with information about completing a planning registration form.

Parents of Phase 2 students will be notified by phone and/or email about their child’s eligibility, and provided directions on how to complete the planning registration form. The deadline for parents to complete the form is Friday, Oct. 2.

For full details on Charles County Public School's reopening plan, click here.