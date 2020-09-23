Fairfax Co. Schools will have in-person learning for kids with special needs

During this time, general instruction will continue to be virtual for other students.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) officials passed a motion Tuesday that would allow students who are struggling with virtual learning to begin in-person learning in October to get the help they need.

In accordance with state guidance on a reopening plan, FCPS will be able to provide in-person services under safety protocols for special education programs. This plan also includes "special cases where all parties agree it is appropriate," according to the FCPS reopening schools plan.

The set up will be a maximum of 10 people on a bus or classroom and social distancing, according to state guidelines on reopening schools. FCPS will have to enforce the limiting of mixing of students in groups, especially in communal spaces, such as cafeterias.

During this time, general instruction will continue to be virtual for other students. Sports and extracurricular activities will remain prohibited.

FCPS began their academic year virtual on Sept. 8. The district faced a number of challenges with distance learning in March when the pandemic forced many to stay at home.

FCPS launched Parent Technology Help Desk, a resource where parents can call when they need help or submit a help desk ticket after having difficulties with distance learning in March. On their website, they explained how the 2020-2021 school year will continue using their Blackboard system, and said many upgrades have already taken place in an attempt to avoid it from crashing again.