Closures and parking restrictions for DC pride events on Saturday

Several streets will be closed in D.C. in conjunction with the Pride Walk and Rally this weekend.

WASHINGTON — On Saturday, June 12, D.C. celebrates Pride Month with a Pride Walk and Rally. The event will bring with it several street closures and parking restrictions drivers should keep in mind.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

P Street from 23rd Street to Dupont Circle, NW

20th Street from Q Street to O Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 21st Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19th Street from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from Dupont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 18th Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from N Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19th Street from Sunderland Place to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from O Street to Dupont Circle, NW

13th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Ave, NW

E Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to D Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

DuPont Circle, NW

P Street from DuPont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Logan Circle, NW

13th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 12th to 14th Street, NW

The following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic due to public safety on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: