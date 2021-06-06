Drive-in drag show kicks off Pride Month in Wheaton, Maryland

The event will feature seven stars from the hit reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as high-quality performances, giant LED screens and a light show

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — It’s Pride Month and if you’re looking to celebrate, Voss Events is kicking the month off with a series of drag shows, with two scheduled for a Sunday evening drive-in audience at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

The weekend-long event features seven stars from the hit reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race, high-quality performances, giant LED screens, a light show and a number of food trucks, according to the company.

More information and a link to purchase tickets can be found by clicking here.

Performers featured include, Asia O'Hara, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, Aquaria, Violet Chachki, Kameron Michaels, GottMik, Kandy Muse and Lady Bunny.

The event’s theme also involves ushering in the new year and leaving 2020, a year characterized by the pandemic, behind. “Have no fear, because 2021 is here! Join the super queens of RuPaul's Drag Race in their mission to save us from ‘2020,’” the website’s description reads.

Drive ‘N Drag is one of many Pride Month events that is taking place across the region.

This year, the Capital Pride Alliance will present for the first time an event called: Paint the Town Colorful with Pride! "Your participation will help promote joy, visibility, and PRIDE within your local community, while simultaneously raising awareness and resources for the continuation of Capital Pride events and programs, and the GivePride365 Fund, benefiting local LGBTQ+ charities," organizers specified.

On June 13, a group of local restaurants that have "made a commitment to support Pride and local LGBTQ+ charities 365 days a year" will host a brunch featuring special food items, pride drink specials and entertainment at select locations. "Best of all, your participation will help raise awareness and resources for the GivePride365 Fund, benefiting local LGBTQ+ charities, and help to ensure the return of a full-scale Pride in 2022, and in 2025 when the organization celebrates 50 years of Pride in the Nation’s Capital," organizers detailed.