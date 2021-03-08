DC Police investigate a pair of shootings just blocks apart

Officers say the two separate shootings happened just within minutes.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to two separate shootings less than 1/4 of a mile, and just over 30 minutes apart in Northeast D.C. Monday night.

Lt. Derek Dude, MPD's 6th District Watch Commander told WUSA9 police were first called to the 200 block of 51st Street Northeast after receiving reports from ShotSpotter and 911 calls around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot multiple times, Lt. Dude said.

A short time later, around 11:08 p.m., another shooting was reported less than a quarter-mile away in the 300 block of 51st Place Northeast. That's where officers found another man shot. Police said the man was shot during a robbery.

Lt. Dude said both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

It's not clear whether the two shootings are related.

Police are still investigating both shootings and are working to find suspects. No arrests have been made.