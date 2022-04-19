Police search for person of interest in Southeast DC shooting caught on video

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen on surveillance video shooting a man in Southeast D.C.
The shooting happened on Sunday, April 10, in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast, according to police. Officers with the department's sixth district responded to the scene just before noon. When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The suspect in this case was caught on surveillance video. MPD detectives have released the surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspect.
Anyone who has information on this case, or can help identify the person seen in the video is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.