Police search for person of interest in Southeast DC shooting caught on video

The victim was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen on surveillance video shooting a man in Southeast D.C.

The shooting happened on Sunday, April 10, in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast, according to police. Officers with the department's sixth district responded to the scene just before noon. When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect in this case was caught on surveillance video. MPD detectives have released the surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspect.