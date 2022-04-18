'She loved her boys' | DC homicide victim identified as 38-year-old mother of two children

The shooting happened around 11:15 am on Sunday along the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE.

WASHINGTON — A day after a shooting along Minnesota Avenue NE killed a 38-year-old mother of two children, a friend of the victim spoke to WUSA9, saying the woman volunteered as a violence interrupter in the district.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a woman was found unconscious inside a car behind a nearby Mcdonald's. Across the street, multiple shell casings were found by detectives outside a Shell gas station.

Investigators later identified the victim as 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins.

On Monday, Wright Family Foundation founder and D.C. activist Sade Wright said she knew Wiggins after their two brothers hung out during their childhood.

She told WUSA9 that Wiggins's family now must once again confront tragedy after her brother was lost to gun violence around 11 years ago.

"His mom has to revisit everything over again," Wright said. "She just had to go through this eleven years ago.”

Wright tragically knows the impact of street crime as well after she lost two cousins to gun violence in Prince George's County.

Both she and Wiggins had a close bond and after Wright began organizing anti-violence community activities, Wright said Wiggins became a volunteer violence interrupter.

"Whenever we had a rally against gun violence, she would always come out there because she was against gun violence because she knew how it felt," Wright said. "To see her be against gun violence and then get gunned down, that’s just so unfair.”

The death of Wiggins marked the 52nd homicide D.C. has recorded so far this year. According to MPD data, violent crime has increased by 28% compared to 2021.

D.C. police did not release information on whoever they believe committed the crime on Sunday.