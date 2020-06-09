DOJ wants prison sentence upheld for Silver Springs man accused of plotting terrorist attack, sentenced on gun charges

There's contention on whether a federal judge properly applied a terrorism enhancement to the sentence. He was not charged or convicted of a terror

RICHMOND, Va. — Justice Department prosecutors have urged a federal appeals court to uphold a prison sentence of more than 13 years for a former Coast Guard officer accused of plotting a terrorist attack inspired by infamous mass murderers and far-right extremists.

The arguments from federal prosecutors in Maryland came in a court filing Friday, months after attorneys for Christopher Hasson asked the appeals court to let him withdraw his guilty plea or else throw out his sentence.