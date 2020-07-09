Police: Cyclist accused of assaulting pedestrians, flashing butt on Arlington trails arrested

Arlington police say "Numerous tips" helped them identify David Marlowe, 55, after the department shared photos of him on Friday.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington County said they have arrested a cyclist accused of assaulting people walking on the Washington & Old Dominion and Four Mile Run trails and flashing his butt at them.

David Marlowe, 55, was arrested at his home in Arlington on Sunday, police said. He was charged with multiple counts of assault and indecent exposure, robbery and felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

In the five reports released by Arlington Police, officials said Marlowe assaulted men and women walking, and also allegedly exposed his butt to people walking on the trail that he got in reported arguments with.

In an alleged altercation from August 11, police were dispatched to an alleged assault that occurred near S. Glebe Road and S. Four Mile Run Drive on the Four Mile Run Trail. The cyclist in question reportedly yelled at a man and a woman to stay on the right side of the yellow line.

When the man yelled back, the Marlowe then reportedly got off his bike, struck the man walking in the arm, and exposed his butt, before trying to take the woman's phone away from her.

In an alleged altercation on August 15, police were called to the late report of an assault on the W&OD trail between Sparrow Pond and Columbia Pike. Upon arrival, the male and female victims were walking on the trail when they were approached from behind by Marlowe traveling at a high rate of speed.

When the male victim took out his cell phone, Marlowe allegedly attempted to strike him twice, making contact on the second attempt. Marlowe then pulled down his shorts and exposed his buttocks before riding away.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information should contact them.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the cyclist or details surrounding these incidents is asked to contact the Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180.