DC Police investigate fatal double shooting in Northeast

Police responded to the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue at the BP Gas Station around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — DC Police officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Northeast, D.C. Saturday night.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue at the BP Gas Station around 10:30 p.m. Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and another remains in the hospital in critical condition.

DC Police have not provided any additional information about this case.

WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.