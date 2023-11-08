Baltimore suspect apprehended in Prince George's County after miles-long police chase

Without traffic, the chase would be around a 50-minute drive.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland police chase, that spanned multiple counties and lasted for over 30 miles, ended in Prince George's County Thursday evening.

The chase began in Baltimore after a police helicopter, called Foxtrot, located a stolen vehicle just before 8 p.m. on North Caroline Street. Officers with the Baltimore City Police Department then responded to the area to conduct a stop on the car while it was stopped at a red light.

As the officers attempted the stop, the driver in the stolen vehicle reversed into a patrol vehicle and drove off toward Interstate 83. Foxtrot continued to follow the car closely as it traveled from the city and through multiple jurisdictions.

The driver of the vehicle eventually bailed out of the car in Prince George's County. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department then assisted Baltimore City Police by apprehending the suspect. Police located them on 56th Avenue, off of Greenbelt Road, in Berwyn Heights. Without traffic that is around a 50-minute drive.

The suspect will be charged in Baltimore City. No information has been released about them, this includes their age and name.