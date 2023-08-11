Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Silver Spring leaves victim in critical condition

Anthony L. Green is charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges after police say he shot a victim twice during an argument.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A D.C. man who is already in custody on unrelated charges is under arrest for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left a victim in critical condition in Silver Spring.

Anthony L. Green of Washington, D.C. is charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges after police say he shot a victim twice during an argument in a Silver Spring parking lot.

At 1:54 p.m. on July 15, investigators claim a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso walked into a fire station in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that man is expected to survive.

After further investigation, detectives discovered that Green was arguing with an individual on Georgia Avenue, when the victim intervened.

At some point during the argument, police say Green shot the victim twice.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives developed Green as the suspect and they obtained an arrest warrant on July 25.

On July 31, Green was arrested and is being held in Washington D.C., for unrelated charges.

