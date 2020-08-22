DC Police release photos of suspects in Southeast shooting that left 5-year-old injured

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast, around 4:24 p.m. on Friday.

WASHINGTON — DC Police have released photos of two suspects that are of interestin in the robbery gone wrong that left a 5-year-old boy with a bullet in his stomach Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

District police hope the photos will lead to more information on the two men pictured.

A mother and her 5-year-old son were walking to the grocery store when the intended victims of a robbery fled and one of the robbers fired a gun multiple times. The child was hit in the stomach by a bullet. He has been taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham called the crime "brazen" and said the gunmen "didn't appear to have much concern for life."

"We gotta do something about these guys who feel it's ok to indiscriminately fire guns in our community," Newsham said. "A mother and her 5-year-old son ought to be able to walk to the grocery store without having to take her son to the hospital for a gunshot wound. I think we all agree on that."

One man who lives near the intersection where the shooting occurred said he ran over to help the boy moments after the crime.

"He was running around and the mother was trying to hold him down," the neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said. "I told the mother to lay the little boy down and put her hands over the wounds. I was trying to keep him calm by talking to him and keep him relaxed.”

After seeing the boy get rushed to the hospital, the neighbor hoped he would make a full recovery.

"I hope he does make it," the man said. "Having to live with those wounds, he’s probably going to have some big problems.”

Other neighbors who spoke to WUSA9 described frequently feeling unsafe in the neighborhood.

Denise Smith, who has lived in the community for four decades, said the senseless crime on Friday joined a long list of violent incidents in the area over the years.

"It’s a shame you can’t even walk down the street, you can’t even stand in front of your house without getting shot," she said. "What else can I do? Am I supposed to just stay in the house and not go anywhere?”