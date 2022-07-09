Mayor Bowser introduces $2 million investment for DC school breakfast expansion

In an effort to expand participation in school breakfast in D.C., a $2 million investment has been applied to 18 local education agencies.

Mayor Bowser announced that $2 million will be invested in order to improve the quality of school breakfast in D.C. Additionally, there will be an expansion of schools participating in the School Breakfast Program with 104 public and public charter schools across the District, according to a press release.

The State Superintendent, Dr. Christina Grant, said that not every eligible food insecure student participates in the School Breakfast Program.

"We are excited to support schools in increasing student participation in the school breakfast program, leading to increases in health and academic outcomes," said Grant.

Nearly 18 local education agencies that serve students from pre-K through 12th grade and have a population where at least 75% have eligibility for free or reduced proceed meals were awarded School Breakfast Grant funds from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

“With this investment, we can support more families, get more students connected to the Student Breakfast Program, and build healthier classrooms and communities," said Bowser.

In the release, officials listed the following as grantees:

Apple Tree Early Learning Public Charter School (PCS)

Cedar Tree Academy PCS

DC Public Schools (DCPS)

DC Department. of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS)

Eagle Academy PCS

Friendship PCS

Howard University Middle School

IDEA PCS

Kingsman Academy PCS

KIPP DC PCS

Mary McLeod Bethune PCS

Monument Academy PCS

Seed PCS

Social Justice School PCS

The Children's Guild PCS

Two Rivers PCS

Washington Global PCS

Washington Leadership Academy PCS

According to a press release, the grants are intended to assist schools with improving healthy food options for students with hopes to closing the food insecurity gap.

Those who benefit from the grant can utilize its resources in many ways, such as purchasing meal service equipment like wheel shelves, warmers and breakfast in the classroom bags, according to the release.

