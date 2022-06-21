Montgomery Co. Executive candidates discuss their approach to homelessness, food insecurity

During a forum on Tueday, candidates running for Montgomery County Executive discussed strategies to solve problems surrounding hunger and homelessness.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Community members and leaders gathered in Montgomery County Tuesday at the Spring Civic Building to discuss the ongoing issue of food insecurity and homelessness. The panel discussion was an opportunity for candidates running for the Montgomery County Executive Board to not only address the issue that residents in the County are experiencing but also provide their ideal solutions to the problem.

The forum was sponsored by Shepherd’s Table, Bethesda Cares and Silver Spring Cares. The discussion was moderated by WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and candidates David Blair, County Executive Marc Elrich, Peter James, Councilmember Hans Riemer and Shelly Skolnick were in attendance for the forum discussion.

Current County Executive Elrich said that hunger and homelessness were the “worst aspects of our society” and that those issues are what motivate him to run for the position again.

A trend that was apparent during the forum was that the candidates believed the county should do more work to uplift communities of people that were experiencing hunger and homelessness. Each provided their own feedback to improve resources for community members.

In addition, candidates discussed how other parts of the larger systems in society play roles in these issues that people experience.

David Blair noted that job opportunities, especially ones that give people a livable income should be more accessible. He also made additional comments about training kids that are graduating from high school to be prepared for both college education or trades that will provide skills that will prepare them for the workforce.

Skolnick said that he would like to convert the office buildings that have become vacant due to the pandemic into housing units. His idea he says is to have units available for low-income households, mid-income households and also have some available at market rates.

According to Montgomery County’s Interagency Commission on Homelessness Annual Report 2020, 670 people were reported as homeless from a survey that was conducted in January 2020. The report then explains how that number is a 4% increase from 2019 and a 20% decrease from 2018.